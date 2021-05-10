Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Up to $12.38

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.38, but opened at $13.55. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $13.71, with a volume of 314 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.32.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 4.89%.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

