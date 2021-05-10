Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) to report earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Independent Bank posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Independent Bank by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,436,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,599,000 after purchasing an additional 286,515 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Independent Bank by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,198,000 after buying an additional 24,961 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 466,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,622,000 after acquiring an additional 47,461 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 432,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,993,000 after acquiring an additional 12,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 23.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 62,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBCP stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,326. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.55 and its 200 day moving average is $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 42.00%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

