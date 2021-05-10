Black Diamond Financial LLC Sells 212 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Black Diamond Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.6% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 436.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 622,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 115,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,838,000 after purchasing an additional 23,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $218.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,289,061. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $138.37 and a 1-year high of $219.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.08.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

