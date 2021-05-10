Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 27,989 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,142 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,989 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $52,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total value of $731,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,684 shares of company stock worth $24,483,790. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $4.12 on Monday, reaching $128.83. The company had a trading volume of 72,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,319,293. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.36. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.66 and a 12 month high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.08.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

