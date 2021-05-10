Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.30 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

EFA traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.48. 573,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,650,861. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $80.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

