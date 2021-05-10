Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Buys 102 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In related news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,075 shares of company stock worth $2,595,271. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.45.

Shares of MMM traded up $4.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $207.62. The company had a trading volume of 44,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.09. 3M has a 52 week low of $131.12 and a 52 week high of $203.87. The company has a market capitalization of $120.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.