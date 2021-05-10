Trustcore Financial Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 779 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,577,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Netflix by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Netflix by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Netflix by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Netflix by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $106,846,000 after acquiring an additional 12,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Truist cut their price target on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.90.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $503.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $223.40 billion, a PE ratio of 81.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $525.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $519.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $397.86 and a 1 year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

