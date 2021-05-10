Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.45 billion.

Daseke stock traded down $0.66 on Monday, reaching $6.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,254. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.53. The company has a market cap of $407.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Daseke has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $9.00.

DSKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daseke from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Daseke from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Daseke to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Daseke presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.44.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

