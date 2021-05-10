Cigna (NYSE:CI) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of at least $20.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $20.26. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $166 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $165.77 billion.Cigna also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 20.200- EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $270.63.

CI traded up $9.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $270.92. The company had a trading volume of 71,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $94.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $263.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $247.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.39.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 16,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $3,464,604.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,360,862.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total transaction of $4,873,006.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,503 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,559.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,000 shares of company stock worth $57,094,033 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

