Jones Financial Companies Lllp Reduces Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $13,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Well Done LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management grew its position in Bank of America by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 17,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock opened at $42.37 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $42.40. The stock has a market cap of $363.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Bank of America’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.26.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

