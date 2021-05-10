Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Position Raised by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 33,045.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568,716 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at about $597,618,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Square by 24.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,573,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,995 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,909,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total transaction of $3,723,012.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,612,920.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,104 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total transaction of $953,687.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,337 shares in the company, valued at $29,125,812.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,264,264 shares of company stock worth $303,249,795. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SQ shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.02.

NYSE SQ opened at $233.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.40, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $239.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.79. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.82 and a 52-week high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

