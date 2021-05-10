Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.73-0.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.75. Lexington Realty Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.730-0.760 EPS.

Shares of LXP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.65. The stock had a trading volume of 28,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,281. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.86. Lexington Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $12.66.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $92.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.68 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 49.72% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 53.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

