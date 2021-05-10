Intrua Financial LLC Invests $661,000 in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 805 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 186.6% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 98,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,992,000 after purchasing an additional 63,900 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 35.9% during the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 6.3% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 762 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total transaction of $1,401,614.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $858.23.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $873.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $451.35 and a twelve month high of $877.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $788.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $722.53.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

