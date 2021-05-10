Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 4,347 Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 10,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $760,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 278,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,562,000 after acquiring an additional 20,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 131,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after acquiring an additional 35,499 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.81.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $64.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $143.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -585.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $54.07 and a 1 year high of $67.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.81 and a 200 day moving average of $62.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,963.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,963,802.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,986.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,665 shares of company stock valued at $3,719,073 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

