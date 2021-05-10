Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 1,167 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,360 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $235.05 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $167.85 and a 1 year high of $238.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $229.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.37.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

