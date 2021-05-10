TD Securities Boosts Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target to C$47.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IFP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Interfor from C$37.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Interfor to C$47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC lifted their price target on Interfor from C$37.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Interfor from C$31.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Interfor from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday.

Interfor stock traded up C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$37.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,571. Interfor has a twelve month low of C$7.93 and a twelve month high of C$38.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.04 by C$0.43. The company had revenue of C$662.30 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Interfor will post 4.2100001 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas William Geoffrey Whitehead sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.10, for a total value of C$271,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at C$325,200. Also, Director E. Lawrence Sauder sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.18, for a total transaction of C$267,756.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 285,774 shares in the company, valued at C$8,054,511.61.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

