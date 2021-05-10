GAPS Market Capitalization Reaches $1.80 Million (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One GAPS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000314 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GAPS has a total market cap of $1.80 million and $255.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GAPS has traded 90.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,105.50 or 1.00022307 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00047161 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00011896 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.39 or 0.00231892 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000924 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001787 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GAPS Coin Profile

GAP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin . The official message board for GAPS is medium.com/@gapschain . GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main

According to CryptoCompare, “GAPS PLATFORM gathers information from the community users through a debate-like process that should be about something that can be predicted and have an answer to it. Such as voting, weather, sports and etc. To those who answered logically and correctly and as well as for the questioner who asked a logical question will get a certain amount of compensation in GAP tokens. “

