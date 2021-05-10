Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Downgraded by TD Securities

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) was downgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$6.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Rogers Sugar to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday.

TSE:RSI traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$5.64. The company had a trading volume of 313,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.96, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Rogers Sugar has a 1-year low of C$4.50 and a 1-year high of C$5.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.42. The firm has a market cap of C$583.95 million and a PE ratio of 17.66.

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

