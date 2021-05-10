Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Price Target Raised to C$0.80

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) had its target price increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$0.60 to C$0.80 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Lucara Diamond from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Lucara Diamond from C$0.55 to C$0.70 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of LUC stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$0.84. 103,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,387. The firm has a market capitalization of C$333.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88. Lucara Diamond has a 12-month low of C$0.42 and a 12-month high of C$1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.50.

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$55.26 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lucara Diamond will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Lucara Diamond Company Profile

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates a digital diamond sales platform. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

