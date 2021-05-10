Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) PT Raised to $210.00 at TD Securities

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) had its target price raised by investment analysts at TD Securities from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LBRDK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.67.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $166.57. 14,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,615. Liberty Broadband has a 12-month low of $116.78 and a 12-month high of $167.08. The company has a current ratio of 24.63, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.83 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.00.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $38.27 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,070,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,234,000 after buying an additional 4,627,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 242.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,393,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236,124 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,223,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,268,000 after purchasing an additional 413,102 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,021,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,586,000 after purchasing an additional 503,921 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,070,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,914,000 after purchasing an additional 289,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

