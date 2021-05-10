FUNToken Price Reaches $0.0403 (FUN)

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One FUNToken coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0403 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FUNToken has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. FUNToken has a total market capitalization of $415.24 million and approximately $19.92 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.83 or 0.00085526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00019789 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00065088 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.33 or 0.00107415 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $461.75 or 0.00808776 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00054553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,210.30 or 0.09126031 BTC.

About FUNToken

FUNToken (CRYPTO:FUN) is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FUNToken

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

