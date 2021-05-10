Cube (AUTO) Price Down 20.5% Over Last Week

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Cube has a total market cap of $6.87 million and approximately $85.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cube has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cube coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.83 or 0.00085526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00019789 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00065088 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.33 or 0.00107415 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.75 or 0.00808776 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00054553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,210.30 or 0.09126031 BTC.

Cube Profile

Cube (CRYPTO:AUTO) is a coin. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 coins. Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cube is cubeint.io . Cube’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Buying and Selling Cube

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using US dollars.

