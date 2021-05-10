Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.55.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ST shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

ST stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,157. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.11, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.42. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $31.50 and a twelve month high of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $942.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $781,739.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 32,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

