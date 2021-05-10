Insider Buying: Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS) Insider Purchases 34,715 Shares of Stock

Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS) insider Tim Wright purchased 34,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £24,647.65 ($32,202.31).

Tim Wright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 27th, Tim Wright acquired 14,000 shares of Science in Sport stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 62 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of £8,680 ($11,340.48).

Shares of SIS traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 71 ($0.93). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 814,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,596. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of £95.92 million and a PE ratio of -54.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 62.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 44.34. Science in Sport plc has a 52 week low of GBX 28 ($0.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 73 ($0.95).

Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes, and sports and fitness enthusiasts. The company offers energy bars, gels, powders, and shots; hydration products; recovery products; protein products; supplements; and vitamins and minerals.

