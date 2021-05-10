Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.600-1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $305 million-$335 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $324.35 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VIVO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bioscience from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of Meridian Bioscience stock traded down $1.46 on Monday, hitting $18.99. 17,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,638. Meridian Bioscience has a 12-month low of $12.98 and a 12-month high of $30.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.81. The company has a market cap of $819.32 million, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 18.21%. Analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,216,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John P. Kenny sold 26,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $789,095.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,340 shares in the company, valued at $7,635,667.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,181 shares of company stock worth $1,789,095 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

