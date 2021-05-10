Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MEGGF. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Meggitt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Get Meggitt alerts:

Shares of MEGGF traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.85. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,686. Meggitt has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.91.

Meggitt Plc is a holding company, which engages in the designs and manufacture of components and sub-systems for aerospace, defence, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems; Meggitt Control Systems; Meggitt Polymers and Composites; Meggitt Sensing Systems; and Meggitt Equipment Group.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.