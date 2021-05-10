Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Given New C$52.00 Price Target at CSFB

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at CSFB from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Tudor Pickering boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.50.

Shares of TSE ENB traded up C$0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$48.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,955,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,127,265. Enbridge has a 52-week low of C$35.80 and a 52-week high of C$49.13. The firm has a market cap of C$98.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$46.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$43.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$10.01 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

