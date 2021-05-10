Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $16.11 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 532,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,541 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $16,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Curi Capital purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $32.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $229.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.54 and a 200 day moving average of $29.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

