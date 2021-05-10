Scotiabank Boosts Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Price Target to C$14.00

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of CSH.UN stock traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$12.97. The company had a trading volume of 175,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,408. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 1-year low of C$7.25 and a 1-year high of C$13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of C$2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$12.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.31.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

