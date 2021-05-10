JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$12.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.98% from the company’s previous close.

CVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 price objective (up from C$13.00) on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday. TD Securities reduced their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. ATB Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.75 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$12.00 price objective on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.17.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy stock traded down C$0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$9.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,451,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,003,236. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of C$4.15 and a 52-week high of C$10.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.07 billion and a PE ratio of -4.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.07.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C($0.37). The company had revenue of C$3.57 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Joseph Marcogliese acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.81 per share, with a total value of C$49,071.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$98,142.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.