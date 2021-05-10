Air Canada (TSE:AC) Upgraded to Buy by TD Securities

Air Canada (TSE:AC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$30.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$28.00. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AC. Raymond James increased their price objective on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$27.50 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.17.

TSE:AC traded up C$0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$25.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,205,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,497,356. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.53. Air Canada has a 1-year low of C$12.80 and a 1-year high of C$31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 757.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.43.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C($4.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($2.68) by C($1.40). The firm had revenue of C$827.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$836.76 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Guillemette bought 3,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$24.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,239.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$877,951.50. Also, Senior Officer David Shapiro sold 16,973 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.81, for a total transaction of C$404,127.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$329,006.58. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,473 shares of company stock valued at $790,468.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

