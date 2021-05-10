Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 485,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,652 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 5.5% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $23,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15,698 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.19. 227,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,605,584. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $52.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.34 and its 200-day moving average is $47.62.

