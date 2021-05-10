Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,483.21.

GOOGL traded down $41.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,310.11. 46,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,813. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,323.30 and a 12-month high of $2,431.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,206.12 and a 200 day moving average of $1,933.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

