AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) to announce $0.73 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. AMERISAFE reported earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full-year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AMERISAFE.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.22%.

AMSF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.96. 307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,741. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.89. AMERISAFE has a one year low of $53.90 and a one year high of $70.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.22%.

In other AMERISAFE news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $78,381.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,089 shares in the company, valued at $585,767.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMSF. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 45.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

