OptionRoom (ROOM) Price Tops $1.21 on Exchanges

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One OptionRoom coin can currently be purchased for $1.21 or 0.00002121 BTC on major exchanges. OptionRoom has a total market cap of $14.81 million and $1.88 million worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $403.00 or 0.00704005 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.02 or 0.00068169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 93% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.26 or 0.00246766 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $701.99 or 0.01226297 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003772 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00030078 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $425.22 or 0.00742822 BTC.

