Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Down 9.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)’s share price dropped 9.9% on Monday after Truist Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $81.00. The stock traded as low as $41.12 and last traded at $41.12. Approximately 117,402 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,061,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.64.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RUN. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Capital One Financial raised Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.41.
In other news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 23,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $1,037,284.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $160,719.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,410.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 332,369 shares of company stock valued at $20,633,730 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,051.26 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.
Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 1.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.
About Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)
Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.
Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.