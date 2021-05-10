Citigroup Boosts Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $191.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $186.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.08.

Shares of ALB traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $162.37. 11,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,354. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.93. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $56.17 and a 12 month high of $188.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Albemarle will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at $6,724,223.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $2,356,680.28. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1,204.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

