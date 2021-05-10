Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 45,600 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 38.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 45,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $15,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,298 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 47,111 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after purchasing an additional 16,781 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,592 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.05.

UNP opened at $229.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.38. The company has a market cap of $152.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $147.05 and a 1-year high of $229.97.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

