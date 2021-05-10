Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 12.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,426 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,594 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,579,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 129,822 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $56,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,740,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 37,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,240,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $452.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.79 billion, a PE ratio of 71.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.75 and a twelve month high of $495.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $469.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $438.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total value of $256,742.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Insiders sold a total of 28,527 shares of company stock worth $13,490,793 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

