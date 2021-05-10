Signaturefd LLC Purchases 1,396 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 551,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,705,000 after purchasing an additional 142,563 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 282,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,335,000 after purchasing an additional 18,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 97,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,953,000 after purchasing an additional 50,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ TXN opened at $187.76 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.35. The stock has a market cap of $173.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $105.45 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

In related news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.