Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Holdings Increased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 70.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,894,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,603,100 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 1.6% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. State of Michigan Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $245,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 35,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 64,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.94. 191,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,190,758. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.64. The stock has a market cap of $145.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -585.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $54.07 and a 1 year high of $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BMY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.81.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,963.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $1,963,802.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,986.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,665 shares of company stock valued at $3,719,073 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

