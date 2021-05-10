Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Has $776,000 Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,747,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,889,456,000 after purchasing an additional 145,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,777,081,000 after buying an additional 54,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $1,616,206,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in McDonald’s by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,032,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,294,422,000 after acquiring an additional 283,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,236,427,000 after acquiring an additional 401,671 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MCD traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $236.60. 28,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,044,399. The company has a market cap of $176.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $167.85 and a one year high of $238.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $229.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Cowen increased their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.37.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

