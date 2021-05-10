Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Has $7.76 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. decreased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,786 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises 2.5% of Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 163,218 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $19,560,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 158,156 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $18,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 156,625 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $18,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT opened at $118.95 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $86.16 and a 52 week high of $128.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.94, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

ABT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.06.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total value of $64,887.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,207,684.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,302 shares of company stock valued at $12,403,893 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

