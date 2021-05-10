Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 75,175 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,175 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,245,000 after acquiring an additional 711,940 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,633,000 after purchasing an additional 650,831 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 516,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,249,000 after buying an additional 272,863 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,135,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,244,000.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $108.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.43. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.53 and a fifty-two week high of $107.81.

