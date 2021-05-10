Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 142,611 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,661,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,611 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $80,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.67. The stock had a trading volume of 693,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,075,570. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $232.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.29. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.