VerusCoin (VRSC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $73,482.00

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One VerusCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $2.34 or 0.00004046 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, VerusCoin has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. VerusCoin has a market cap of $145.29 million and $73,482.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $640.19 or 0.01108163 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00068223 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.01 or 0.00245812 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 74.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $704.90 or 0.01220161 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003716 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00029927 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $434.90 or 0.00752808 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin was first traded on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 62,150,017 coins. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

