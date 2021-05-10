BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Brooktree Capital Management

Brooktree Capital Management reduced its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises about 1.3% of Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $858.23.

In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $876.37. 1,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,061. The firm has a market cap of $133.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $451.35 and a 1 year high of $877.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $788.71 and a 200 day moving average of $722.53.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.60 EPS. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

