TELUS (NYSE:TU) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at CIBC

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its target price lifted by research analysts at CIBC from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on TELUS in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities reduced their target price on TELUS from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TELUS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

TU stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $21.98. 37,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,186. TELUS has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $21.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that TELUS will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 20.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in TELUS by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in TELUS by 15.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in TELUS by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273,338 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its stake in TELUS by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 175,130 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

