Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 605 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,698 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other FedEx news, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 3,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $923,826.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,622,991.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 19,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.89, for a total transaction of $5,928,759.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,956,094.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,648 shares of company stock valued at $47,657,847 in the last three months. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.56.

FDX stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $315.39. The company had a trading volume of 34,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,625. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $103.40 and a 1-year high of $315.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $284.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $83.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.