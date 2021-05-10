Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,877 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.9% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,177,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in Alphabet by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

In other Alphabet news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total value of $2,848,280.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,149 shares of company stock worth $50,544,227 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet stock traded down $60.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,337.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,548. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.51, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,224.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,944.23. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,323.91 and a 52-week high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.